AI & ML

Radiant Logic Unveils AI-Powered Data Assistant to Streamline User Access Reviews

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Radiant Logic Unveils AI-Powered Data Assistant to Streamline User Access Reviews

In a bid to revolutionize enterprise-level user access reviews (UAR), Radiant Logic has launched the RadiantOne AI and AIDA, an Artificial Intelligence-powered data assistant. The RadiantOne AI, fueled by a data lake, is designed to augment existing technology stacks and governance tools by collating and contextualizing data from multiple sources. This integration aims to facilitate improved decision-making and enhance compliance with internal company policies.

Redefining UAR with AIDA

AIDA, the pioneering feature of RadiantOne AI, is set to automate the traditionally manual and labor-intensive UAR process. This process often results in bulk approvals, potentially bypassing crucial security checks due to its time-consuming nature. AIDA, leveraging large language models, carries out comprehensive data correlation and analysis. It offers a user-friendly visualization dashboard, transforming the UAR process into an efficient, guided experience.

Interactivity and Efficiency

Users can interface with AIDA using natural language queries, enabling them to review access rights, gauge risks, and enforce policy-driven access changes effortlessly. This feature lowers the UAR duration from months, or even days, to mere minutes. It significantly reduces the risk of human error and necessitates less training for personnel conducting the reviews.

Enhancing Organizational Security

The ultimate objective of RadiantOne AI and AIDA is to guarantee that user access is accurately managed and complies with organizational security policies. This commitment to compliance will ultimately bolster the security posture of the company. The introduction of RadiantOne AI and AIDA exemplifies the potential of AI in improving enterprise-level security and data management. It underscores the pivotal role of AI in simplifying complex processes, driving efficiency, and ensuring robust security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

AI & ML
Mahnoor Jehangir

