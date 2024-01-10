en English
AI & ML

Quora Raises $75 Million to Boost AI Chat Platform Poe and Foster Creator Economy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Quora Raises $75 Million to Boost AI Chat Platform Poe and Foster Creator Economy

Quora, the renowned Q&A platform, has secured $75 million in its first funding round in seven years. The investment came from the prestigious venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be directed towards expanding Quora’s AI chat platform, Poe, marking a significant shift towards the creator economy. The move will enable creators to monetize AI bots they construct on Poe, making the platform a potential goldmine for innovative developers.

Quora’s New Venture into the Creator Economy

With this fresh injection of funds, Quora has expressed its intention to attract competent developers by offering financial incentives. The company plans to allocate the funds to creators of bots on the platform through its creator monetization plan. This approach is a clear indication of Quora’s commitment to fostering an AI-creator economy. By financially rewarding the creators, Quora aims to encourage more contributors to participate in the creation of AI chats, thereby empowering a diverse range of new conversational products.

Poe: The Rising Star of AI Chat Platforms

Poe features a variety of AI models, and the funding will be exclusively utilized for its development. Despite Quora’s recent lower valuation of $500 million, which is a considerable drop from its $1.8 billion valuation in 2017, the platform has seen a surge in usage and is cash flow positive, excluding Poe. The AI chat platform has garnered over 18.4 million installations and 1.22 million monthly active users since its public unveiling. Moreover, creators have constructed over 1 million bots on the platform, significantly contributing to its growth.

The Road Ahead

Quora’s latest funding round depicts Andreessen Horowitz’s growing interest in AI technology and its commitment to the burgeoning AI-creator economy. The investment is set to propel Poe’s development and scale it to new heights. Despite the decline in valuation, Quora has experienced impressive growth since the launch of Poe. The promising performance metrics of Poe indicate a bright future for Quora in the realm of AI chat platforms, with the potential to redefine the dynamics of the creator economy.

AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

