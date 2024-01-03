en English
AI & ML

Qatar Career Development Centre Unveils Career Guide’s 14th Edition: Empowering Next-Gen Leaders

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Qatar Career Development Centre Unveils Career Guide's 14th Edition: Empowering Next-Gen Leaders

The Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), under the patronage of the Qatar Foundation, has unveiled the 14th edition of its much-anticipated Career Guide magazine. In a quest to empower the next generation of leaders, this edition focuses on guiding school and university students, as well as recent graduates, to effectively steer their career trajectories.

Empowering the Future Workforce

The latest issue of QCDC’s Career Guide is an assemblage of articles and expert advice spanning various industries. It shines a light on the vital skills needed for a successful career while shedding light on recent job market trends. The publication underscores the importance of career guidance for human development, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of Qatar.

A Word from the Director

Abdulla Al Mansoori, the Director of QCDC, lauded the magazine’s role in fulfilling the Centre’s mission. The purpose of this endeavour is to help students actualize their potential and comprehend the prerequisites for success in different careers. The director’s vision is reflected in the meticulously curated content aimed at developing a competent and skilled workforce for Qatar’s future.

Embracing Technological Advancements

The Career Guide’s latest edition also navigates contemporary topics that are reshaping the job market. It engages with the implications of generative artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) in various fields. It further explores the burgeoning growth of Qatar’s fintech industry. Al Mansoori emphasizes the significance of AI in today’s world and expressed gratitude towards the experts who contributed to the magazine. He encourages thorough readership and enduring efforts to bolster career development.

AI & ML Education Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

