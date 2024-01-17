Promise Technology Unveils AI-Driven Storage Platform for Biometrics at Intersec Dubai 2024

Promise Technology, a leader in data storage systems, is unveiling its AI-driven storage platform at Intersec Dubai 2024. The platform is specifically engineered for biometric applications, including facial recognition, voice recognition, and video analytics. A key feature of this system is the company's SmartBoost technology, aimed at enhancing storage performance with faster data retrieval, improved compression, and heightened integrity checks.

Responding to the Growth of AI and Biometrics

The surge in AI-based edge systems and hybrid biometric applications has resulted in a tremendous increase in data volumes. This growth necessitates efficient and secure management of sensitive information. Promise's solution supports advanced video analytics by processing and analyzing vast volumes of video data in real-time—a critical requirement for surveillance and security applications.

A Showcase of Promise's Capabilities

The company is demonstrating four scenarios at the event, encompassing AI-driven video analytics, energy-efficient security systems, solutions for commercial enterprises, and platforms for large-scale enterprises. The SmartBoost technology ensures the capture and storage of every video frame, while PromiseRAID offers optimized performance and data integrity, adding a layer of reliability for AI-powered surveillance platforms.

The Edge of Promise's Technology

Promise Technology is at the forefront of meeting the storage needs of biometric applications, which demand high performance and rigorous security. Its AI-driven platform, backed by SmartBoost technology, provides faster data retrieval, superior compression, and stringent integrity checks. The company's solutions are designed to handle large volumes of data, making them ideally suited for real-time video analytics necessary for surveillance and security applications.