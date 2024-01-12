Preethika Sathyamangalam Kalyanasundaram: Revolutionizing Customer Experience

Preethika Sathyamangalam Kalyanasundaram, a leading figure in the Customer Experience (CX) industry, is revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers. She champions the concept of hyper-personalization in customer engagement, which tailors experiences to each individual customer, fostering a deeper connection between customer and brand. Her innovative approach is not only enhancing the customer experience but also setting a new benchmark in the e-commerce domain.

Driving Innovation at Salesforce

At Salesforce, Preethika focuses on refining e-commerce customer experiences through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation. Her innovation lies in the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI to fine-tune e-commerce promotional campaigns and pricing discounts. By harnessing these technologies, she provides businesses with actionable insights, such as understanding customer churn, purchasing patterns, and preferences. This strategic approach is helping businesses handle vast customer data and boost their bottom line.

Creating Impact at Oracle

Prior to Salesforce, Preethika made significant contributions at Oracle. She integrated AI into CX marketing platforms, addressing the pressing issue of marketing message fatigue. By modulating marketing message frequencies based on customer fatigue, she achieved improved engagement with Machine Learning-optimized email subject lines. Her pioneering work at Oracle showcased a perfect blend of technology and customer-centric thinking.

Acknowledgements and Future Challenges

Preethika’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was honored with the ‘Most Innovative Woman of the Year’ title at the International Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2023. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Preethika is also a thought leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion in technology. She actively mentors and inspires women in tech, using her platform to effect meaningful change. As she looks to the future, Preethika recognizes the ethical challenges of personalization. She emphasizes the importance of trust and equitable AI systems, maintaining her commitment to empathetic and user-centered design.