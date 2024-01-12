en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Preethika Sathyamangalam Kalyanasundaram: Revolutionizing Customer Experience

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Preethika Sathyamangalam Kalyanasundaram: Revolutionizing Customer Experience

Preethika Sathyamangalam Kalyanasundaram, a leading figure in the Customer Experience (CX) industry, is revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers. She champions the concept of hyper-personalization in customer engagement, which tailors experiences to each individual customer, fostering a deeper connection between customer and brand. Her innovative approach is not only enhancing the customer experience but also setting a new benchmark in the e-commerce domain.

Driving Innovation at Salesforce

At Salesforce, Preethika focuses on refining e-commerce customer experiences through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation. Her innovation lies in the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI to fine-tune e-commerce promotional campaigns and pricing discounts. By harnessing these technologies, she provides businesses with actionable insights, such as understanding customer churn, purchasing patterns, and preferences. This strategic approach is helping businesses handle vast customer data and boost their bottom line.

Creating Impact at Oracle

Prior to Salesforce, Preethika made significant contributions at Oracle. She integrated AI into CX marketing platforms, addressing the pressing issue of marketing message fatigue. By modulating marketing message frequencies based on customer fatigue, she achieved improved engagement with Machine Learning-optimized email subject lines. Her pioneering work at Oracle showcased a perfect blend of technology and customer-centric thinking.

Acknowledgements and Future Challenges

Preethika’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was honored with the ‘Most Innovative Woman of the Year’ title at the International Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2023. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Preethika is also a thought leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion in technology. She actively mentors and inspires women in tech, using her platform to effect meaningful change. As she looks to the future, Preethika recognizes the ethical challenges of personalization. She emphasizes the importance of trust and equitable AI systems, maintaining her commitment to empathetic and user-centered design.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
3 mins ago
Wipro's CTO Subha Tatavarti Pioneers Digital Transformation with DICE ID and AI Adoption
Wipro’s Chief Technology Officer, Subha Tatavarti, has been a catalyst for the company’s digital transformation, making strides in the tech landscape with her dynamic leadership and forward-thinking initiatives. A standout example is the development of DICE ID under Wipro’s innovation division, Lab45. This Blockchain-based digital identification and credential verification system has revolutionized the way users
Wipro's CTO Subha Tatavarti Pioneers Digital Transformation with DICE ID and AI Adoption
Generative AI's Muted Impact at CES 2024 Amid High Expectations
4 hours ago
Generative AI's Muted Impact at CES 2024 Amid High Expectations
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
4 hours ago
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
1 hour ago
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
SK Telecom Unveils AI Service 'A.' at CES 2024: A New Era of Communication
2 hours ago
SK Telecom Unveils AI Service 'A.' at CES 2024: A New Era of Communication
Sheryl Crow's New Track 'Evolution' Explores AI Concerns; Uncertainty Looms Over Rage Against The Machine
3 hours ago
Sheryl Crow's New Track 'Evolution' Explores AI Concerns; Uncertainty Looms Over Rage Against The Machine
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
45 seconds
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
1 min
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
4 mins
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
5 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
5 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
6 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
7 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
7 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app