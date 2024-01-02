en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Predicting Economic Outcomes: The Challenges and the Potential of AI

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Predicting Economic Outcomes: The Challenges and the Potential of AI

In a world of fluctuating economic conditions, the accuracy of economists’ models is under scrutiny. From predicting global output to discerning the impact of high interest rates on persistent inflation, the complexity of the task is daunting. The OECD anticipates a slowdown in global output in 2024, influenced by the US Federal Funds rate rising to 5.25-5.5%, aimed at curbing inflation. Yet, the validity of these forecasts lies in the quality of input data and the assumptions on which the models are built.

The Challenge of Accurate Predictions

The ‘garbage in, garbage out’ principle stipulates that inaccurate input data will result in flawed forecasts. The crux of the issue lies in the reliability of non-agricultural government data. The pandemic-induced shift in work locations has affected response rates to polls and surveys, muddying the waters of data accuracy. This becomes even more crucial in an election year, where the abundance of polls necessitates precision.

The Impact on Agriculture and Finance

Agriculture has witnessed long-standing issues regarding the quality of USDA data on supply, demand, and ending stocks. This led DTN to develop the DTN Six Factor Market Strategies, which pivot from government reports to market data. In finance, investors face a precarious scenario in 2024, with interest rates starting to impact, a benign economic slowdown, and a pivot to easier policies by central banks. The stress on diversification across sectors and regions and the pursuit of quality in stocks highlight the cautious approach being advocated.

AI: The Future of Predictions?

The potential for AI to enhance the accuracy of predictions is a tantalizing prospect. With the race to develop generative AI technology intensifying, it offers both benefits and concerns for the global economy. As the world grapples with economic uncertainties, the hope is that AI could provide an edge in terms of prediction accuracy, aiding pollsters and economists alike.

In conclusion, the future of economic predictions is a complex web of factors, from the quality of input data to the inherent assumptions in models. Yet, with advancements in AI, there could be a glimmer of hope in enhancing the accuracy of these forecasts.

0
Agriculture AI & ML Business
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scientist Challenges Claims of 'Climate Neutral' Meat and Dairy Industries

By Dil Bar Irshad

iSun and Next2Sun to Construct First Vertical Agrivoltaics System in the U.S

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Feasting for a Cause: Georgia's Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda

By Mazhar Abbas

Century-Long High-Resolution Drought Assessment Developed for India ...
@Agriculture · 12 mins
Century-Long High-Resolution Drought Assessment Developed for India ...
heart comment 0
Portland Police Intensify Measures to Combat Livestock Theft

By Mazhar Abbas

Portland Police Intensify Measures to Combat Livestock Theft
Iraqi PM Asserts Government’s Commitment Amid International Recognition of Financial Reform

By Momen Zellmi

Iraqi PM Asserts Government's Commitment Amid International Recognition of Financial Reform
Farmers’ Protests in Germany: The Underreported Struggle

By Wojciech Zylm

Farmers' Protests in Germany: The Underreported Struggle
Jillian Hishaw: A Beacon of Hope for Black Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Jillian Hishaw: A Beacon of Hope for Black Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
25 seconds
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
26 seconds
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
31 seconds
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
2 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
2 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
2 mins
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
2 mins
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
2 mins
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
37 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
41 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
44 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
51 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app