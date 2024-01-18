PostEra’s Covid Moonshot: A Blend of Crowdsourcing, Open Science, and AI in Drug Discovery

When the world was brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, a biotech startup, PostEra, co-founded by scientists Matthew Robinson and Aaron Morris, rose to the occasion with an audacious plan. The goal was to fast-track the development of antiviral drugs using an innovative blend of crowdsourcing and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, named Covid Moonshot, was a unique experiment in open science.

Crowdsourcing and AI: A potent mix for rapid drug discovery

PostEra harnessed the crystal structure of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease provided by Martin Walsh’s team. An online platform was created where scientists worldwide were invited to submit their compound designs. The promise was of real-time data release, with no intellectual property claims. The global scientific community responded with fervor, with thousands of submissions flooding in the first week, including valuable contributions from pharmaceutical industry scientists.

PostEra’s AI algorithms emerged as the unsung heroes, playing a pivotal role in sifting through the deluge of data, prioritizing, and synthesizing compounds efficiently. The result was a swift acceleration in drug design.

Results and Implications

Within an astounding span of 18 months, a preclinical candidate was identified. This data-rich endeavor also contributed to the development of ensitrelvir by Shionogi, which received approval for COVID-19 treatment in Japan. The success of the Covid Moonshot did not go unnoticed. PostEra received funding for the AI-Driven Structure Antiviral Platform (ASAP), a tool designed to target viruses with pandemic potential, including flaviviruses and picornaviruses.

A Proactive Approach for Future Pandemics

The Covid Moonshot provided a blueprint for a proactive approach in developing antivirals for future pathogens. It underscored the significance of quality chemical starting points and the potential of AI to expedite the drug discovery process. This pioneering model of open innovation in drug discovery also highlighted the need for dedicated funding and product development organizations for pandemic preparedness.

The blend of crowdsourcing, open science, and AI demonstrated by PostEra’s non-profit and commercial efforts, offers a beacon of hope in addressing global health challenges. It provides a compelling case for synergistic benefits of such a combination, marking a significant shift in drug discovery paradigms.