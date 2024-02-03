Podcastle Raises $13.5M in Series A Funding to Scale Features and Enhance User Experience

Podcastle, an AI-driven podcasting platform, has successfully raised a whopping $13.5 million in a Series A funding round. The funding feat was led by Mosaic Ventures. Other key contributors to this round included RTP Global, Point Nine Capital, Sierra Ventures, and AI Fund. Individual investors such as Anthony Casalena, CEO of Squarespace, and René Rechtman, CEO of Moonbug Media, also participated in the funding round.

Expanding the Realm of Podcasting

The platform, which is home to a user base of approximately a million creators, aims to utilize the fresh capital to augment its multiplayer experience capabilities. The focus is on scaling up innovative features like Revoice, Magic Dust AI, and Podcastle for Teams. However, the mentioned number of creators is unconfirmed.

A One-Stop Solution for Content Creation

Arto Yeritsyan, the Founder and CEO of Podcastle, underlines the platform's commitment to long-form content creation and collaboration. He positions Podcastle as a comprehensive web-based solution for audio and video content creators, setting it apart from competitors like Riverside and Descript. The platform offers tools that convert basic inputs into studio-quality audio and facilitates marketing through automatic generation of social media assets.

Armenia: The Emerging Tech Hub

Yeritsyan also highlights the escalating stature of Armenia as a tech hub. The presence of major companies like Adobe and Nvidia, coupled with the advent of new startups originating from established firms like Picsart, are bolstering Armenia's tech landscape. Podcastle's recent executive hires comprise Allan Rechtman as Chief Commercial Officer, Damian Sacco as VP of Growth, and Dmitry Kopylovsky as Chief Marketing Officer.