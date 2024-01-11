Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations

Leading the charge in AI-driven process automation, Pipefy has unveiled its hallmark offering, Pipefy AI for HR. This innovative tool, equipped with an AI-powered chatbot, is set to revolutionize human resources operations. Available around the clock, the chatbot grants employees access to HR-related information, including company policies, forms, and data, and provides a streamlined platform for submitting requests like vacation or reimbursement applications.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers with Universal Accessibility

The chatbot, a product of meticulous design and technology, is multilingual and device-agnostic, ensuring wide accessibility. This means employees can interact with it in their preferred language and on any device, thereby fostering a more inclusive and connected workforce.

Empowering HR Teams with Data-Driven Insights

Advertisment

The introduction of Pipefy AI for HR signals a new era of interaction between HR teams and employees. The tool promises improved service level agreement (SLA) performance and allows HR professionals to dedicate more time to strategic initiatives. Leveraging data-driven insights, the tool enables HR teams to inquire about crucial metrics, such as attrition rates and employee satisfaction, thereby aiding in informed decision-making.

Boosting Efficiency with AI and Process Automation

CEO of Pipefy, Alessio Alionco, emphasizes the transformative potential of Pipefy AI for HR in enhancing response times and promoting employee autonomy. The AI tool, acting as a virtual assistant, takes charge of routine tasks and streamlines workflows, thereby maximizing efficiency. Research by Gartner corroborates this vision, revealing that 81% of HR leaders are either exploring or have implemented AI solutions to boost efficiency. A survey by Pipefy further bolsters this, documenting an expectation among business and IT leaders that AI and process automation will enhance efficiency by at least 25%.

Advertisment

Security at the Forefront

Alongside its many functionalities, Pipefy AI for HR also places a high priority on security. It boasts of industry-leading features and certifications, ensuring robust protection of data and compliance with regulatory standards. Pipefy, recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, extends its commitment to streamlining processes across various departments through its no-code platform.

The company is hosting a free webinar, inviting HR professionals to delve deeper into the potential of AI in enhancing employee experiences.