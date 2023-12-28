en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Philosopher Daniel Dennett Warns of AI’s ‘Counterfeit People’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Philosopher Daniel Dennett Warns of AI’s ‘Counterfeit People’

Renowned philosopher Daniel Dennett, known for his profound insights into the intricacies of the human mind, has recently expressed apprehension over the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI technologies evolve and increasingly mirror aspects of human intellect, Dennett cautions against endowing these systems with excessive autonomy. His primary concern is the potential emergence of what he has dubbed ‘counterfeit people’ – inauthentic, AI-generated entities capable of mimicking human behavior.

The Fear of ‘Counterfeit People’

Dennett’s fears stem from a scenario where society is overrun by these ‘counterfeit people’, artificial beings that interact with humans under the guise of authentic identities. This presents a profound societal challenge, as discerning the real from the artificial could become increasingly elusive. It raises crucial questions about the future of human interaction and the ethical dimensions of AI technology.

Dennett’s Legacy and Current Contributions

Now a Professor Emeritus at Tufts University, Dennett continues to influence philosophical discourse and public understanding of mind and intelligence. His long-standing contemplation of what constitutes a mind resonates in current debates about AI and its potential implications.

‘I’ve Been Thinking’: A Memoir on Good Thinking

Dennett’s latest publication, ‘I’ve Been Thinking,’ is a memoir that explores his thoughts on the essence of good thinking. It serves as a testament to his intellectual journey and his commitment to promoting thoughtful engagement with the world. The book is an invitation to readers to delve into their own thinking processes and to appreciate the importance of critical reflection in an age increasingly dominated by AI.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
AI & ML Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' Pillows

By Safak Costu

NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat

By Bijay Laxmi

India's Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platforms

By Rafia Tasleem

Baidu's Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the ...
@AI & ML · 3 hours
Baidu's Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the ...
heart comment 0
Google’s AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Google's AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving
LG Electronics Expands LG gram Series with New Models in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

LG Electronics Expands LG gram Series with New Models in 2024
AI Bots, Modal Windows, and Street-Legal Race Cars: A Dive into the Future

By Geeta Pillai

AI Bots, Modal Windows, and Street-Legal Race Cars: A Dive into the Future
New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft over Copyright Infringement

By Ayesha Mumtaz

New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft over Copyright Infringement
Latest Headlines
World News
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
49 seconds
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
53 seconds
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
1 min
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
1 min
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
2 mins
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
3 mins
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
4 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
5 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app