Perplexity AI: An AI Startup Steered by IIT-Madras Alumnus Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas, an illustrious alumnus of IIT-Madras with a dual degree in electrical engineering, co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022, a startup that has captivated the interest of prominent investors and tech enthusiasts alike. Recognized for his work with significant tech companies such as DeepMind, Google, and OpenAI, Srinivas has swiftly ascended the ladder of success, further strengthening his academic credentials with a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Perplexity AI: A New Frontier in AI Technology

Perplexity AI, valued at a staggering USD 520 million, recently raised USD 73.6 million in funding from notable investors including Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The funding round was led by Institutional Venture Partners, with generous contributions from NEA and Databricks Ventures. The startup has garnered attention for its chatbot-style interface that allows users to make queries in everyday language, a feature that significantly enhances user experience and accessibility.

The AI Assistant: Copilot

The company also features an AI assistant named Copilot, a product of their shift towards open-source Language Models (LLMs) and a testament to their commitment to building proprietary technology. Srinivas emphasized the company’s innovative approach, moving away from relying on other companies’ technology to developing their own search index and technology products.

Aravind Srinivas: A Visionary in the AI Space

With a significant social media following, Srinivas often shares his insights and interactions with other industry leaders. He recently shared his interaction with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, reinforcing his confidence in Perplexity AI’s potential to innovate in the AI space. The company’s search index currently contains a billion pages, propelling Perplexity as a formidable player in a market dominated by major tech companies. As the company continues to grow and evolve, the industry and its users eagerly anticipate what pioneering steps it will take next in the realm of AI.