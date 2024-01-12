en English
AI & ML

Perplexity AI: An AI Startup Steered by IIT-Madras Alumnus Aravind Srinivas

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Perplexity AI: An AI Startup Steered by IIT-Madras Alumnus Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas, an illustrious alumnus of IIT-Madras with a dual degree in electrical engineering, co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022, a startup that has captivated the interest of prominent investors and tech enthusiasts alike. Recognized for his work with significant tech companies such as DeepMind, Google, and OpenAI, Srinivas has swiftly ascended the ladder of success, further strengthening his academic credentials with a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Perplexity AI: A New Frontier in AI Technology

Perplexity AI, valued at a staggering USD 520 million, recently raised USD 73.6 million in funding from notable investors including Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The funding round was led by Institutional Venture Partners, with generous contributions from NEA and Databricks Ventures. The startup has garnered attention for its chatbot-style interface that allows users to make queries in everyday language, a feature that significantly enhances user experience and accessibility.

The AI Assistant: Copilot

The company also features an AI assistant named Copilot, a product of their shift towards open-source Language Models (LLMs) and a testament to their commitment to building proprietary technology. Srinivas emphasized the company’s innovative approach, moving away from relying on other companies’ technology to developing their own search index and technology products.

Aravind Srinivas: A Visionary in the AI Space

With a significant social media following, Srinivas often shares his insights and interactions with other industry leaders. He recently shared his interaction with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, reinforcing his confidence in Perplexity AI’s potential to innovate in the AI space. The company’s search index currently contains a billion pages, propelling Perplexity as a formidable player in a market dominated by major tech companies. As the company continues to grow and evolve, the industry and its users eagerly anticipate what pioneering steps it will take next in the realm of AI.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

