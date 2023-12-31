en English
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST
In a recent revelation that has sparked considerable debate, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, has drawn attention to the evolving landscape of influencer marketing, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role. Sharma pointed out that AI-created social media influencers are not only garnering significant attention but are also raking in more revenue than many of their human counterparts, earning upwards of ₹80,000 per post.

AI in Influencer Marketing

AI influencers are digitally enhanced synthetic characters that have begun to carve out their own space in the influencer industry. They offer brands complete control over messaging, the ability to customize content to target demographics, and precise tracking of engagement metrics. However, their rise has also raised concerns about ethics, authenticity, and the potential impact on diversity and inclusivity in the influencer market. The need for robust laws and ethical standards to ensure consumer trust and counter fraudulent strategies in AI influencer marketing is increasingly being emphasized.

Paytm’s AI Integration

This discussion on AI’s influence in the influencer market comes in the wake of Paytm’s recent layoff of over 1,000 employees across operations, sales, and engineering. The company has been incorporating AI technology to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. In a move towards automation, Paytm has leveraged AI to eliminate repetitive tasks and roles, hoping to save 10-15% in employee costs. This decision aligns with the trend of mass industrialisation of many jobs currently performed by humans, as predicted by Sharma.

AI Personalizing User Experience

Not only has Paytm turned to AI for operational efficiency, but it is also harnessing the technology to personalize user experiences. Changes have been made to the Paytm app’s home screen for a cleaner, more user-friendly view. Moreover, the company is working on expanding its use of AI in customer care operations, further showcasing the growing influence of this technology in various business aspects.

AI & ML
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

