Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

In a recent revelation that has sparked considerable debate, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, has drawn attention to the evolving landscape of influencer marketing, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role. Sharma pointed out that AI-created social media influencers are not only garnering significant attention but are also raking in more revenue than many of their human counterparts, earning upwards of ₹80,000 per post.

AI in Influencer Marketing

AI influencers are digitally enhanced synthetic characters that have begun to carve out their own space in the influencer industry. They offer brands complete control over messaging, the ability to customize content to target demographics, and precise tracking of engagement metrics. However, their rise has also raised concerns about ethics, authenticity, and the potential impact on diversity and inclusivity in the influencer market. The need for robust laws and ethical standards to ensure consumer trust and counter fraudulent strategies in AI influencer marketing is increasingly being emphasized.

Paytm’s AI Integration

This discussion on AI’s influence in the influencer market comes in the wake of Paytm’s recent layoff of over 1,000 employees across operations, sales, and engineering. The company has been incorporating AI technology to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. In a move towards automation, Paytm has leveraged AI to eliminate repetitive tasks and roles, hoping to save 10-15% in employee costs. This decision aligns with the trend of mass industrialisation of many jobs currently performed by humans, as predicted by Sharma.

AI Personalizing User Experience

Not only has Paytm turned to AI for operational efficiency, but it is also harnessing the technology to personalize user experiences. Changes have been made to the Paytm app’s home screen for a cleaner, more user-friendly view. Moreover, the company is working on expanding its use of AI in customer care operations, further showcasing the growing influence of this technology in various business aspects.