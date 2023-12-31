en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestimated Impact

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:54 pm EST
Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestimated Impact

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, companies are redefining their operations to adapt. In this context, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the visionary founder and CEO of Paytm, has shed light on the escalating influence and revenue generation of AI-created social media influencers. These AI influencers are now outpacing many of their human counterparts and rivaling some of the top earners in the field.

AI’s Potential Underestimated

According to Sharma, the overall impact of AI is considerably underestimated. He predicts that AI is poised to industrialize numerous jobs currently performed by humans within the next half-decade. As AI continues to permeate various sectors, its potential to revolutionize industries and redefine job roles cannot be overlooked.

Paytm’s Leap of Faith into AI

Embracing this shift into AI, Paytm itself has laid off over 1,000 employees from diverse departments, including operations, sales, and engineering. A company spokesperson revealed that AI-powered automation has been instrumental in transforming their operations. The implementation of AI technology to enhance efficiency has not only resulted in a workforce reduction but has also led to a 10-15 percent savings in employee costs.

AI’s Role in Customer Care and User Experience

Furthermore, Paytm is scaling up its use of AI in customer care and in personalizing user experiences. The company has revamped its app’s home screen and delineated the offerings of Paytm Payments Bank and other group entities for a streamlined interface. The move exemplifies how companies are leveraging AI to optimize user experiences and operational efficiency.

AI’s Impact on the Job Market

Paytm’s move mirrors a global trend in 2023, where major corporations collectively laid off over 2 lakh employees. Giants like Amazon, Accenture, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter have also resorted to layoffs due to the incorporation of AI and automation into their operations. The trend underscores the significant shift in the job market and the consequential impact of AI.

0
AI & ML Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sony's Neal Manowitz on AI in Content Creation: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Quest for Authenticity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Fox News Settles Defamation Case with Dominion: A Look at the Changing Media Landscape

By Muhammad Jawad

AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolut ...
@AI & ML · 2 hours
AI System Identifies Emotional Facial Expressions, Potentially Revolut ...
heart comment 0
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Highlights the Rising Prominence of AI in Influencer Marketing and Beyond
AI’s Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations

By Geeta Pillai

AI's Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations
Paytm CEO Highlights Rising Influence of AI in Social Media and Business

By Rafia Tasleem

Paytm CEO Highlights Rising Influence of AI in Social Media and Business
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
5 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
6 mins
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
9 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
9 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
9 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
11 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
14 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
19 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
19 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
60 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app