Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestimated Impact

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, companies are redefining their operations to adapt. In this context, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the visionary founder and CEO of Paytm, has shed light on the escalating influence and revenue generation of AI-created social media influencers. These AI influencers are now outpacing many of their human counterparts and rivaling some of the top earners in the field.

AI’s Potential Underestimated

According to Sharma, the overall impact of AI is considerably underestimated. He predicts that AI is poised to industrialize numerous jobs currently performed by humans within the next half-decade. As AI continues to permeate various sectors, its potential to revolutionize industries and redefine job roles cannot be overlooked.

Paytm’s Leap of Faith into AI

Embracing this shift into AI, Paytm itself has laid off over 1,000 employees from diverse departments, including operations, sales, and engineering. A company spokesperson revealed that AI-powered automation has been instrumental in transforming their operations. The implementation of AI technology to enhance efficiency has not only resulted in a workforce reduction but has also led to a 10-15 percent savings in employee costs.

AI’s Role in Customer Care and User Experience

Furthermore, Paytm is scaling up its use of AI in customer care and in personalizing user experiences. The company has revamped its app’s home screen and delineated the offerings of Paytm Payments Bank and other group entities for a streamlined interface. The move exemplifies how companies are leveraging AI to optimize user experiences and operational efficiency.

AI’s Impact on the Job Market

Paytm’s move mirrors a global trend in 2023, where major corporations collectively laid off over 2 lakh employees. Giants like Amazon, Accenture, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter have also resorted to layoffs due to the incorporation of AI and automation into their operations. The trend underscores the significant shift in the job market and the consequential impact of AI.