AI & ML

Paytm CEO Highlights Rising Influence of AI in Social Media and Business

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Paytm CEO Highlights Rising Influence of AI in Social Media and Business

In a remarkable development, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, recently turned the spotlight on the burgeoning influence and revenue generation of artificial intelligence (AI) created social media influencers. Sharma, through his Twitter account, emphasized that these AI influencers are earning more than most of their human counterparts, and in some instances, even outperforming the highest-paid human influencers. According to Sharma, these AI-generated influencers are raking in over 80,000 rupees per post, highlighting how greatly underestimated the role of AI is.

AI-driven Efficiency and Layoffs

Sharma’s revelations come on the heels of Paytm’s recent decision to lay off over 1,000 employees across various teams. The company attributed this significant workforce reduction to improvements in efficiency brought about by the use of AI technology. Paytm asserts that AI-powered automation has led to the elimination of repetitive tasks and roles, resulting in a leaner operations and marketing team. Consequently, the company projects a saving of 10-15 percent in employee costs.

Paytm’s Expanding AI Use

But Paytm’s foray into AI isn’t limited to workforce management. Sharma also announced that the company is expanding its use of AI in customer care and personalizing user experiences. To this end, Paytm has updated its app to offer a cleaner view by separating the offerings of Paytm Payments Bank and other group entities.

AI Upgrades and the Future

Looking forward, Sharma announced major AI upgrades planned for 2024 and solicited suggestions for changes and upgrades to the Paytm app. The company is also set to increase manpower in the payment business by 15,000 in the coming year, banking on AI-powered automation to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and manage growth and costs. The company’s recent layoffs and planned AI upgrades certainly underscore the growing influence of AI in reshaping the business landscape and the future of work.

AI & ML Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

