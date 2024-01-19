PatSnap Unveils AI Assistant CoPilot, A Game Changer in IP and R&D Workflows

PatSnap, a Singapore-based firm, is revolutionizing the landscape of Intellectual Property (IP) and Research and Development (R&D) workflows with a new AI assistant named CoPilot. Launched in 2007, PatSnap has steadily gained recognition in the field of IP and R&D, offering tools to streamline workflows for professionals in these sectors.

Advertisment

CoPilot: A New Era of IP and R&D Workflow

The company's newly launched AI assistant, CoPilot, is designed to expedite the process of searching for both patent and non-patent literature. CoPilot’s capabilities extend beyond just search, offering automatic summaries of patent claims, insights into technologies, and relevant patent links. These features are aimed at enhancing overall efficiency and accuracy in IP and R&D workflows across PatSnap’s product suite.

Specialized Accuracy with Proprietary Language Model

Advertisment

CoPilot boasts a proprietary language model (LLM) that has been specifically trained on a diverse dataset. This dataset includes a mix of generic, specialized, and aligned data, such as patents, academic papers, technical reports, and company news. This specialized training ensures that CoPilot delivers unparalleled accuracy in patent and non-patent data. Furthermore, the model's retrieval-augmented generation is claimed to be more accurate and less prone to errors compared to models like GPT-3.5.

PatSnap's Growth and Vision

Having raised $350 million from influential investors like SoftBank and Tencent, PatSnap's growth trajectory is impressive. The company's team includes more than 50 engineers dedicated to its AI capabilities, ensuring continuous innovation and improvement. With a workforce of over 1,200 employees, PatSnap serves 12,000 customers across various sectors, demonstrating its wide-ranging impact in the industry.