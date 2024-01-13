Paris Region President Pécresse Concludes India Visit with Significant Cooperation Agreement

The President of the Paris Region, Valérie Pécresse, has wrapped up a seven-day official visit to India, concluding with a significant cooperation agreement with Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. The agreement, which is set to foster partnerships between economic players in both regions, emphasizes on Artificial Intelligence, new technologies, environmental protection, and industries of the future.

Concentrating on Biotech and Green Hydrogen

The partnership also focuses on biotechnology and green hydrogen, sectors where India, particularly Karnataka, is rapidly advancing. The agreement includes a major green hydrogen project by a renewable energy group in Karnataka, worth a staggering $6.7 billion. This investment underlines the commitment of both regions to sustainable energy and future industries.

Further Partnerships and Initiatives

Additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with the Bangalore International Institute of Information Technology, Aivancity Ecole Technologique, and Choose Paris Region. These partnerships aim to support digital solutions and AI, with a particular focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Initiatives include an ‘AI and Ethics’ course and a student exchange program, further strengthening the ties between both regions.

Engaging with Indian Tech Sector

During her visit, Pécresse also engaged with the Indian tech sector, visiting the NASSCOM center and meeting with Indian start-ups and unicorns. Pécresse expressed an intention to participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit in 2024, highlighting a continued commitment to fostering tech relationships with India.

Attracting Indian Businesses and Tourists

The visit was part of a more comprehensive effort to promote economic and research excellence in the Paris Region and to attract Indian businesses and tourists. During the visit, French company Metavisio announced a deal with Flipkart for 74,000 units, marking Thomson’s entry into Indian e-commerce. The delegation from the Paris Region included business school representatives and startups from various tech sectors, who took part in B2B programs aiming to expand into the Indian market.

Pécresse’s meetings with Indian ministers, business leaders, and cultural figures were also centered around strengthening ties and promoting Paris as a post-Brexit financial center and tourist destination. With the cooperation agreement and multiple MoUs, the Paris Region has indeed made significant strides in establishing a strong relationship with Karnataka and the broader Indian market.