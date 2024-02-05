Palantir Technologies Outshines Revenue Expectations with Strong AI Demand

In a strong show of financial muscle, Palantir Technologies Inc. surpassed its revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting earnings that stood at a robust $608 million, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. This impressive performance outshone the analyst expectations set by FactSet, which had predicted a slightly lower figure of $603 million.

Palantir's Commercial Success and AI Demand

With the company's U.S. commercial business witnessing a significant growth of 70%, Palantir managed to rake in a revenue of $131 million. This surge can be attributed to the high demand for large-language AI models. In addition, the number of commercial pilots and bootcamps skyrocketed from less than 100 in 2022 to nearly 600 in 2023, primarily for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Palantir's Chief Revenue Officer underscored the expansive potential of AIP, emphasizing that there are still numerous untapped use cases. With such a wide scope of possibilities, the company is projecting a 40% increase in U.S. commercial revenue in 2024, with expectations that it could exceed $640 million.

Profitability and Revenue Outlook for 2024

Palantir is riding high on its fifth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, boasting a net income of $93 million, or 4 cents per share, a significant leap from the $33 million reported the previous year. The adjusted operating income margin remained robust at 34%, and the company has expressed plans to continue investing in AI opportunities.

While its growth may have been slightly muted in the government sector, Palantir's overall commercial business registered a 32% increase in the fourth quarter. On the stock market front, the company's performance has been positive, doubling over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500's 20% gain.

Forecast for the First Quarter of 2024

In terms of the company's forecast for the first quarter of 2024, estimates are pegged between $612 million to $616 million, falling slightly short of the analysts' consensus of $617 million. However, Palantir has exceeded the full-year revenue outlook, with predictions ranging from $2.652 billion to $2.668 billion, as compared to the FactSet consensus of $2.644 billion.