Pakistan Business Forum Stresses the Need for Agricultural Growth and AI Implementation

On January 20, 2024, Ahmad Jawad, Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), boldly emphasized the necessity of a consistent annual growth of five percent in Pakistan's agriculture sector. This robust growth, he argued, is indispensable for sustaining the country's burgeoning population and ensuring national food security. The call was made during a meeting with Atif Ikram, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

A Two-Pronged Approach to Growth

Jawad spotlighted a two-pronged strategy to conquer this challenge: vertical growth through amplified per acre crop yields and horizontal growth by broadening cultivation areas through corporate farming. He pinpointed a potential for approximately 22 million acres to be cultivated, harnessing both methods and thereby transforming Pakistan's agricultural landscape.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture

Another key point of Jawad's discourse was the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reinvigorating agriculture, particularly in horticulture. He touted AI's capability to tackle climate change challenges and crop pattern adaptation, marking it as a pivotal tool for the future of agriculture. Jawad voiced his concern over policy makers' delay in executing practical solutions, urging for swift implementation of AI as an integral part of the Green Pakistan Initiative.

Agriculture and Economic Growth

Atif Ikram, echoing Jawad's sentiments, noted the criticality of agriculture for economic growth. He stated that Pakistan's GDP cannot reach its desired peak unless the agriculture sector expands by more than four percent. Ikram emphasized the sector's extensive linkages with other domestic economic sectors, accounting for nearly 45 percent of the nation's economy. He commended the government's efforts to rejuvenate agriculture, including the development of a national seed policy and the introduction of the Agriculture Development Authority Act to bolster corporate farming.

Pakistan's GDP witnessed a remarkable growth of 2.13% in the first quarter of FY2023-24, with the agriculture sector showing an impressive growth of 5.06%. The resilience and adaptability of Pakistan’s agricultural sector have been demonstrated, overcoming challenges and playing a significant role in the overall economic growth. The sector also showed a 64% surge in agricultural and food exports during the initial half of the ongoing Fiscal Year 2023-24, strategically narrowing down the trade deficit.