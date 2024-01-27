Opera Set to Launch AI-Powered Browser for iPhones, Hinting at Major AI Investment

In a strategic move that's set to reshape the mobile browsing landscape, Opera, the prominent European browser developer, has unveiled plans to introduce its AI-centric browser, Opera One, to iPhones. This decision comes in the wake of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a piece of legislation designed to fuel competition by enabling a broader array of browser options on iOS devices. The DMA is slated for implementation in March 2024.

Opera's Foray into the iOS Ecosystem

Jorgen Arnesen, the executive vice president for Opera's mobile division, exudes optimism about the reception of Opera's browser among iPhone users. The confidence stems from the belief that the browser's availability on the platform will entice a significant portion of users with its advanced capabilities and intuitive design. With the intent to amplify user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), Opera's One browser will incorporate an integrated AI technology, initially named Aria.

An Investment in Europe's AI Infrastructure

Beyond the browser launch, Opera has also hinted at significant advancements in AI and a major investment in AI infrastructure within Europe. Although the specifics remain undisclosed, this commitment signifies the company's dedication to the progression of AI technology. This investment is expected to support the ongoing development of Opera One for iOS, ensuring its readiness for installation in the coming months.

Expanding Horizons: iPadOS

In addition to the iOS platform, Opera may soon extend a similar browsing experience to iPadOS users. This move would further Opera's reach and reinforce its commitment to creating a superior browsing experience, irrespective of the device used. As the tech world eagerly awaits more details, the impending launch of Opera One for iOS is a testament to Opera's relentless pursuit of integrating AI into the browsing experience.