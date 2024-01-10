en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

OpenAI Unveils GPT Store: Democratizing AI Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
OpenAI Unveils GPT Store: Democratizing AI Technology

In an anticipated move to democratize AI technology, OpenAI has unveiled the GPT Store, a unique marketplace where users can access tailored versions of ChatGPT, the company’s renowned AI chatbot. In an industry where giants like Google set the pace, the GPT Store is OpenAI’s strategy to create a platform that not only serves individual users but also satisfies the needs of businesses hunting for AI solutions.

ChatGPT Plus Subscribers Get Exclusive Access

The GPT Store is an exclusive benefit for subscribers of the ChatGPT Plus service, which comes at a monthly subscription of $20. The store provides a variety of custom chatbots capable of performing tasks ranging from recommending books to tutoring mathematics and conducting scientific paper searches. For OpenAI, initially established as a research lab, this move marks a significant step towards positioning itself as a competitive commercial entity.

A Revenue-Generating Platform for Businesses

With the launch of the GPT Store, OpenAI signals a shift in its business model. The company has transformed ChatGPT into a revenue-generating platform that serves as a bridge between businesses and customers. The store mirrors the operational model of popular app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play, allowing users to categorize and rank chatbots based on their popularity.

OpenAI’s Vision: An Expanded Ecosystem

OpenAI’s vision with the launch of the GPT Store is to expand the functionalities of ChatGPT and build an expansive ecosystem. The store possesses over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT, with categories as diverse as DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. The company plans to highlight useful GPTs weekly inside the store and initiate a revenue-sharing program with GPT creators, effectively democratizing generative AI app creation.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
6 mins ago
CES 2024: Transparent TVs, AI Innovations, and Smart Home Tech Reshape Future
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world’s most influential tech event, set the virtual stage for the year’s tech innovations. The first day of CES drew global attention with a series of ground-breaking product launches and technological advancements that promise to significantly impact professionals’ work and life. Revolutionizing TV Experience with Transparency Samsung and
CES 2024: Transparent TVs, AI Innovations, and Smart Home Tech Reshape Future
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
1 hour ago
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
7 mins ago
Samsung Unveils AI Capabilities of Galaxy in Collaboration with Marvel's 'What If...?'
ChatGPT's Legal Showdown: The 'Fair Use' Debate in AI Technologies
13 mins ago
ChatGPT's Legal Showdown: The 'Fair Use' Debate in AI Technologies
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
21 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
Latest Headlines
World News
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
27 seconds
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
1 min
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
2 mins
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
3 mins
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
4 mins
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
4 mins
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
8 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app