OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications

In a recent turn of events, OpenAI, the originator of the much-celebrated ChatGPT, has made revisions to its usage policies, removing the clause that explicitly barred the deployment of its technology for military applications. Initially, the policy incorporated restrictions on activities that bore a high risk of physical harm, such as weapons development and military deployment.

New Policy Stresses on Universal Principles

The revised policy now underscores a broad principle, advocating against the utilization of the service to inflict harm on oneself or others. It interestingly cites the use or development of weapons as a descriptive example rather than a definitive case. According to OpenAI's explanation, these changes in policy are intended to simplify the language and establish universal principles that are not only easy to comprehend but also effortlessly applicable, considering the global and widespread adoption of its tools.

Microsoft: A Key Player in OpenAI's Endeavors

It is crucial to note that Microsoft, a significant supporter of OpenAI, holds the status of a defense contractor. The tech giant recently secured a contract worth nearly $20M from the Space Force to spearhead work on a simulated training and testing environment. In the past, the Space Force expressed apprehensions regarding the security implications of web-based generative AI. It had temporarily imposed a ban on AI platforms such as Ask Sage, which was employed by at least 500 of its personnel.

Uncertainty Looms Over Space Force's Ban

This ban was implemented to prohibit the use of government data for the creation of text, images, or other forms of media without specific approval. The current status of the Space Force's ban remains uncertain as they have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The discourse surrounding the application of advanced AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), in space domain applications has gained momentum. Demonstrated by the Air Force's BRAVO hackathon, networking LLMs could potentially catalyze capabilities across a global enterprise. They hold the promise to boost space awareness and enable predictive analytics, thereby supporting space operations with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Although the usage policy amendments have been justified by OpenAI as a move towards universal principles, experts in the field have voiced their concerns. The implications for AI safety are being questioned, given the risk of bias and the lack of accuracy in large language models. Additionally, the changes have ignited queries about how OpenAI plans to handle enforcement and its strategic partnership with Microsoft, a major defense contractor.