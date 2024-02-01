OpenAI Deems AI 'Mildly Useful' for Bioweapons, Astera Labs Prepares for $4 Billion IPO

OpenAI, the leading AI research lab, has recently unveiled results from its inaugural safety preparedness study. The research focused on the potential of AI, specifically a model known as GPT-4, to assist in the creation of biological weapons. Involving a cohort of biology experts and researchers, the study concluded that AI is only 'mildly useful' in this regard, relative to traditional internet research.

AI and Biological Weapons: A Limited Correlation

The study was part of OpenAI's Preparedness Framework, an initiative designed to assess and mitigate potential risks associated with advanced AI capabilities. The research involved 100 participants and found a minor uplift in accuracy and completeness for individuals utilizing GPT-4. However, the effect sizes were not significant enough to be statistically impactful. OpenAI has highlighted the need for ongoing research and community discussions around performance thresholds indicative of a meaningful increase in risk.

Astera Labs Gears Up for IPO

Meanwhile, Astera Labs, a company specializing in semiconductor solutions for high-performance computing, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO, assisted by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, could potentially value the company at $4 billion. Astera Labs' solutions have significant implications for AI applications, reinforcing the growing importance of AI in the technology sector.

China's Tech Firms Face US Sanctions

In other tech news, the Department of Defense (DoD) has expanded its Section 1260H blacklist, adding Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and facial recognition firm Megvii. These companies have been cited for their support for China's People's Liberation Army and the potential security threats they pose. The blacklist restrictions limit the companies' access to certain DoD contracts, highlighting the ongoing tensions between China and the US in the tech industry.

AI Startups Secure Funding

On the funding front, Jack Altman has garnered $150 million for a venture capital fund targeting enterprise startups in AI and other sectors. Concurrently, South Korean startup Rebellions Inc. has successfully raised $124 million in Series B funding for its AI chip designed for large language models. These developments underscore the growing investor interest in AI and related technologies.

AI and Authenticity: A Legal Tangle

Finally, the estate of the late comedian George Carlin is embroiled in a legal battle with podcast hosts over an AI-generated video of Carlin. The authenticity of the AI-generated content has been called into question, throwing light on the potential ethical and legal issues associated with the use of AI in content creation.