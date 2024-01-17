OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Forecasts the Future of AI in Discussion with The Economist's Editor-in-Chief

In a significant event, OpenAI's Chief Executive, Sam Altman, engaged in a profound conversation with Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and the inherent challenges.

The Power Play in AI

During the discussion, which took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Altman underscored the massive power requirements for the future of AI. Underscoring the potential role of fusion energy, Altman, who has invested $375 million in a fusion startup called Helion, aspires to achieve a working fusion reactor prototype producing positive energy by 2024. This substantial investment constitutes the majority of Helion's total $500 million fundraising.

Energy Breakthrough: A Necessity of AI

Altman addressed the energy consumption of AI and emphasized the need for an energy breakthrough, particularly nuclear fusion, for the future of AI. As a supporter of nuclear fission as an energy source, he has personally invested in a private U.S. nuclear fusion company. Altman's company, OpenAI, has already initiated the mass adoption of AI with the launch of ChatGPT, which has been widely embraced.

Fusion Energy: The Future of AI

Altman expressed his belief that the future of AI will necessitate tremendous amounts of power and that an energy breakthrough is requisite. His investment in Helion, a fusion startup, illustrates his faith in the potential of fusion energy for AI's future. The conversation also offered detailed insights into Altman's softened and less prophetic tone regarding the arrival of powerful artificial general intelligence (AGI) and its potential societal impact.

Overall, the discussion between Altman and Beddoes, set within The Economist's longstanding mission since 1843 of engaging in the 'severe contest between intelligence, which presses forward, and an unworthy, timid ignorance obstructing our progress,' promised to contribute to this mission by exploring the boundaries and implications of advancing AI technologies.