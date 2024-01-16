OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Downplays AGI's Disruptive Potential

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has underscored his belief that the impending advent of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) may not cause the seismic disruptions in the global job market and societal norms as widely speculated. Altman voiced his perspectives during a Bloomberg-hosted event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, shedding light on the anticipated trajectory of AGI—a form of AI that can perform tasks at par or surpassing human capabilities.

Advertisment

AGI: A Reality, Not Yet a Threat

Altman suggested that the development of AGI is a near-future possibility but emphasized the need for modulating expectations. He argued that AGI, despite its potential, is not yet in a position to replace jobs on a large scale or significantly reshape societal structures.

OpenAI's Vision for AGI

Advertisment

OpenAI, founded in 2015 and backed by tech giant Microsoft, is tirelessly working towards the safe realization of AGI. The organization has been in the spotlight since the public release of its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022 and the subsequent launch of its advanced GPT-4 model.

Altman's Leadership & OpenAI's Future

In a surprising turn of events, Altman was temporarily ousted from OpenAI in November, only to be swiftly reinstated as CEO following a wave of support from employees and investors. Microsoft, in the process, acquired a non-voting observer seat on OpenAI's board, indicating a deepening alliance and shared vision for the future of AGI.