AI & ML

Olav Sorenson to Lead Breakout Learning’s Academic Advisory Board

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST


Edtech pioneer, Breakout Learning, known for their innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) in moderating and grading group discussions, has announced a significant appointment to their ranks. Olav Sorenson, the esteemed Faculty Director of the Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at UCLA Anderson School of Management, is set to lead the newly established Academic Advisory Board.

Academic Advisory Board: A Confluence of Expertise

Sorenson’s role as the chairperson of the board will involve the coordination of a team of professors from prestigious business schools across the globe. Together, they are tasked with the creation of interactive case studies and exercises, aimed at immersing learners in scenarios that mirror real-world business situations.

This board’s main objective is to enhance the acclaimed case-study method employed by Breakout Learning. This method, lauded for its efficacy in decision-making situations, is favored by over 90% of students at top-ranking business schools such as NYU Stern, Boston College’s Carroll School, and UCLA Anderson.

The Role of AI in Shaping Business Education

Breakout Learning’s unique blend of AI not only facilitates group discussions but also aids professors in assessing student comprehension through their participation. This innovative approach to education resonates with the current trend of integrating AI and machine learning into MBA curricula, a shift propelled by increasing demand for graduates equipped with these skills.

Employer preferences are also evolving, leaning towards candidates possessing expertise in AI and machine learning. This shift highlights the importance of developing skills like critical thinking, communication, and ethical considerations in AI-driven business environments.

The Path Ahead for Breakout Learning

In collaboration with academic authors and a ‘Hollywood unit’, Breakout Learning crafts content that is concept-driven and designed for maximum educational impact. Sorenson, who has an illustrious academic career with an extensive publication record, is expected to harness his experience to form a top-tier team of academic leaders. This team will work to expand the company’s curriculum and case study resources.

Furthermore, Sorenson is set to participate in a webinar on February 8th, where he will discuss the evolution of the business case-study method.

0
AI & ML Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

