AI & ML

Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Ohio, the heartland state of America, finds itself on the frontline of a battle against a new form of digital deception—deepfake fraud. The state’s lawmakers have initiated a move to tackle this growing menace with the introduction of House Bill 367. This legislative effort is designed to address the escalating concerns surrounding the misuse of artificial intelligence technology, particularly for the creation of convincing, yet deceitful, images, videos, or audio files.

Deepfakes: A Growing Threat

With the exponential growth of AI, deepfakes—hyper-realistic forgeries of visual and audio content—have emerged as a disconcerting reality. These counterfeits can potentially impersonate individuals, fabricate events, and even manipulate public opinion, thereby posing a significant threat to personal reputations and market stability. The existing legal framework in Ohio permits individuals to take legal action against unauthorized use of their name, image, or likeness for product endorsements or fraudulent purposes. However, this provision falls short in the face of the more complex and insidious issue of deepfakes.

House Bill 367: A Step Forward

House Bill 367 signals a crucial advancement in this battle. This bill seeks to broaden the protective measures by including the unauthorized creation of deepfake content using personal identifiers. If passed, this legislation could impose penalties as high as $15,000 on those found guilty of creating malicious deepfakes. Moreover, it establishes a four-year statute of limitations, allowing individuals ample time to take legal action.

Protecting Individuals, Upholding Freedom

Representative Adam Mathews (R) from Lebanon, the sponsor of the bill, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding an individual’s rights to their own name and likeness. He assures that the new legal measures will operate within the boundaries of first amendment rights, thus upholding the principles of freedom of speech and expression. House Bill 367, therefore, promises to strike a delicate balance between protecting individuals from digital impersonation and respecting the fundamental rights of free expression.

AI & ML United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

