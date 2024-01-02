Official AI Risk Management Documents Criticized for Lacking Foresight

In 2023, the world witnessed a surge in official efforts to tackle the potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI). Notable among these were the AI Risk Management Framework by the National Institute for Standards and Technology, the executive order on AI by the Biden administration, and the Bletchley Declaration on AI Safety endorsed by 28 nations and the European Union. However, these documents have been criticized for their lack of appreciation for risk principles, particularly when compared to the prescient fictional portrayals of AI by authors such as Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke. These authors envisioned safeguards like moral controls and manual overrides for AI systems, concepts that are conspicuously absent in the official guidelines.

Failing to Prepare for the Unpredictable

The principal critique is that the official documents focus on preventing foreseeable risks, without adequately preparing for the unpredictable threats that AI might pose in the future. The unpredictable nature of AI, particularly malevolent AI that could emerge from AI’s increasing control over various aspects of human life, is a unique danger that needs to be addressed. It is a risk distinct from ‘blind’ risks like software bugs, and requires a fundamentally different approach.

Appreciating the Principles of Risk Management

One noteworthy voice in this critique is that of a professional risk manager who argues that the official documents fail to incorporate essential risk management principles. Drawing a parallel with Asimov’s first rule of robotics, ‘A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm,’ the critic points out that our current approach lacks the foresight demonstrated in such fictional portrayals.

Preparing for the Worst-Case Scenarios

The argument put forth is simple yet profound: we need to focus on making the future survivable, particularly in the face of potential AI threats. This calls for conducting reverse stress tests for AI, preparing for potential catastrophic future states rather than just preventing foreseeable paths. It requires creative thinking inspired by disaster movies to brainstorm survival strategies, underscoring the need for a paradigm shift in how we approach AI risk management.