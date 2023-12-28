en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

NYPD Introduces AI Robot K5 for Subway Safety, Eliciting Mixed Reactions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
NYPD Introduces AI Robot K5 for Subway Safety, Eliciting Mixed Reactions

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has initiated a leap into the future of crime prevention with the deployment of an artificial intelligence (AI) robot named K5. This 420-pound, 64.5″ tall law enforcement companion, designed by Knightscope, is the latest addition to the NYPD’s pilot program intended to enhance subway safety.

Meet K5: The AI Enforcer

Resembling a large cone on wheels, K5 is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including four ultra-HD cameras offering 360-degree visibility, a thermal camera, LED lights, 16 microphones, and a PA speaker. Capable of moving autonomously at up to 3 miles per hour and circumventing obstacles, K5 operates around the clock, stopping only to dock at stations for charging.

The NYPD is renting K5 from Knightscope at a cost of $9 per hour, seeing it as a cost-effective tool amidst current staffing shortages and budget constraints. Despite its autonomous capabilities, K5 is always accompanied by a police officer during its patrols.

The Pros and Cons of AI Policing

According to Knightscope, their AI robots can help reduce crime rates. The NYPD shares this belief, viewing K5 as a deterrent to criminal activity and a provider of real-time data that can bolster its efforts to maintain public safety. Moreover, the NYPD posits that K5’s mere presence can foster trust within the public.

Responses from subway users are varied. Some appreciate the added security and interactive elements that K5 brings, while others are skeptical about its efficacy.

An Eye on Privacy

Advocates for privacy, however, have raised concerns about the potential for surveillance overreach and violations of constitutional rights. K5’s extensive data collection capabilities could lead to the amassing of personal information without individual consent. Questions also arise regarding K5’s ability to prevent crime effectively, given its inability to use force or arrest individuals.

As K5’s deployment continues, these concerns, along with the broader implications of AI in law enforcement, will need to be carefully examined. The effectiveness and appropriateness of K5 as a solution to the challenges faced by the subway system remain topics of ongoing debate.

0
AI & ML United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft: A Battle Over Intellectual Property Rights

By Rafia Tasleem

Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

By Olalekan Adigun

Philosopher Daniel Dennett Warns of AI's 'Counterfeit People'

By BNN Correspondents

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' ...
@AI & ML · 4 hours
The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' ...
heart comment 0
NTU Researchers Develop Method to ‘Jailbreak’ AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat

By Bijay Laxmi

NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat
India’s Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platforms

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platforms
Baidu’s Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest
Google’s AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Google's AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
2 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
5 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
5 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
5 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
6 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
10 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
15 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
16 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
34 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
38 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app