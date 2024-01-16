North Carolina Education Department Introduces AI Guidebook for Public Schools

In a pioneering move, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) has introduced a guidebook for incorporating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into public schools. This bold initiative places North Carolina as the fourth state in the United States to offer such comprehensive guidance on AI in education, a testament to the state's commitment to preparing students for the rapidly evolving world of technology.

Advertisment

Preparing Students for the Future

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt has underscored the importance of this initiative. She sees it as a crucial step in equipping students with the necessary skills to navigate and innovate within the field of computer science. More than a mere technological addition, this initiative is aimed at positioning students for the job markets of the future. It articulates a vision where AI is not just a tool, but a transformative force in education.

AI Across Curriculum and Accessibility

Advertisment

The guidebook advocates for AI literacy across all grade levels and curriculum areas, emphasizing the responsible use of AI. It foresees AI automating administrative tasks, personalizing teaching methods based on student performance data, and delivering accessibility features like translation services and voice-to-text tools. These applications of AI can significantly enhance educational outcomes and provide support to students with diverse needs.

The EVERY Framework

In collaboration with AI for Education, NCDPI has developed the 'EVERY framework.' This thoughtful set of guidelines for ethical AI use in schools includes evaluating AI output, verifying facts, editing prompts for improved results, revising outputs to meet specific needs, and maintaining transparency about AI usage. It's a comprehensive approach to AI in education that balances innovation with responsibility.

Projected Growth in AI Jobs

In line with the World Economic Forum's 'Future of Jobs Report 2023,' there is a projected 40% growth in AI and machine learning specialist jobs over the next five years. Furthermore, it is expected that a whopping 75% of companies will adopt generative AI by 2027. Dr. Vanessa Wrenn, NCDPI's Chief Information Officer, accentuates the importance of empowering students with AI knowledge to drive innovation, policy, and engagement in education and the broader community.