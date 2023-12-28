en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft: A Battle Over Intellectual Property Rights

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft: A Battle Over Intellectual Property Rights

The New York Times has launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, charging that the tech giants used the newspaper’s content without consent to train its AI chatbots. Filed in a federal court in Manhattan, this legal action emerged after negotiations between the parties seemingly collapsed.

Copyright Infringement or Progress?

The Times alleges that its articles, inclusive of those involving comprehensive investigative work, are being reproduced by the AI in a way that could misdirect users and divert web traffic from original sources. This, the newspaper contends, impacts its revenue from advertising and subscriptions, threatening its financial model. The case underscores the broader challenges and apprehensions in the publishing industry and beyond regarding the swift progression of AI technology and its implications for intellectual property and traditional business models.

OpenAI’s Response

OpenAI, expressing disappointment over the lawsuit, has stated that it respects the rights of content creators and has been involved in constructive dialogue with The New York Times. Microsoft, however, has yet to respond to the allegations.

The Broader Implication

The lawsuit not only brings to light the potential harm to the Times’ journalistic integrity but also highlights the struggle of major media organizations in attracting and retaining readers, with subscriptions generating the lion’s share of the Times’ revenue.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, the outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for future interactions between AI technology companies and content creators. It is a stark reminder of the delicate balance that needs to be maintained between technological advancement and the preservation of intellectual property rights.

0
AI & ML
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NYPD Introduces AI Robot K5 for Subway Safety, Eliciting Mixed Reactions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

By Olalekan Adigun

Philosopher Daniel Dennett Warns of AI's 'Counterfeit People'

By BNN Correspondents

AI and Chatbots in the Workplace: Navigating New Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' ...
@AI & ML · 4 hours
The Great Leap in Robotics: AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and 'Breathing' ...
heart comment 0
NTU Researchers Develop Method to ‘Jailbreak’ AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat

By Bijay Laxmi

NTU Researchers Develop Method to 'Jailbreak' AI Chatbots: A New Security Threat
India’s Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platforms

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Battle Against Deepfakes: Government Warns Social Media Platforms
Baidu’s Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Ernie Bot Hits 100 Million User Milestone: A Testament to the Growing AI Interest
Google’s AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Google's AI-Powered Summarization Feature for Android Auto: A Step Towards Safer Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
59 seconds
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
1 min
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
3 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
3 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
5 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
8 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
8 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
9 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
9 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
11 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
28 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
37 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
41 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app