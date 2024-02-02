Neurelo's Revolutionary Cloud Data API Platform Simplifies Distributed Scaling

In a significant development for the tech industry, a new player, Neurelo, has surfaced with a revolutionary Cloud Data API Platform. The platform features auto-generated, purpose-built REST and GraphQL APIs, AI-generated custom query endpoints, deep query observability, and Schema as Code. The goal? To streamline the software development lifecycle and make distributed scaling less of a headache for developers.

Neurelo's Innovative Approach

Co-founded by industry veterans, Neurelo has secured 5 million in seed funding to back its ambitious goal. The founders, who have experienced the challenges of building and running applications at scale firsthand, are determined to address these issues head-on. The company's application of AI and automation to API generation takes a fresh approach to the challenges developers face when dealing with databases.

Revolutionizing Database Management

The company's CEO, Chirag Shah, criticizes the current industry standard of relying on database drivers, query languages, or using Object Relational Mapping (ORM) and Object Document Mapper (ODM) tools. These traditional methods can become cumbersome and inefficient, especially when systems scale. Neurelo's solution? To centralize query building, performance monitoring, and telemetry into a cloud-based API.

Benefits of Neurelo's Cloud Data API

This API-centric approach provides an application-focused means of data management, effectively separating developers from the complexities of database infrastructure. It eliminates the need for them to write database-specific code, allowing them to focus on their data models instead. Moreover, Neurelo integrates AI to assist in building complex queries from natural language prompts, significantly streamlining the process.

While Neurelo's solution might not be suitable for applications with extremely tight latency requirements, it offers an advantageous infrastructure for most applications. This system allows data specialists to optimize the system, and developers to concentrate on application code without the burden of database query issues. If successful, Neurelo's innovation could potentially revolutionize the way we approach database management and software development.