en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a new star attraction was the integration of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) into contemporary laptops. Tech enthusiasts and experts alike were eager to ascertain the real-world impact of these innovative components, especially in the context of their advertised potential to reshape the future of AI in personal computing. However, after hands-on testing and comprehensive analysis, it appears that NPUs may not currently possess substantial real-world applications.

Understanding the Role of NPUs in Modern Laptops

Intel’s Meteor Lake chips, which feature an NPU, GPU, and other processors, are designed to handle a variety of AI workloads. The NPU is assigned to manage low-intensity AI tasks, such as background blur during video calls. Meanwhile, more demanding AI tasks, including audio separation and animation in software like Audacity and Unreal Engine, are handled by the GPU.

NPUs vs. GPUs: A Question of Efficiency

Initial tests demonstrate that while NPUs are indeed more energy-efficient than GPUs, the difference in power draw is not substantial enough to notably affect battery life or performance for most AI applications. Many of these applications are either cloud-based or require the intense computational power of a GPU. Consequently, the current benefits of NPUs, in terms of energy efficiency, may not be as significant as initially speculated.

Future Potential of NPUs in Personal Computing

Despite current limitations, it’s important to remember that technology is ever-evolving. As NPUs improve and AI applications become more efficient, it’s anticipated that NPUs will eventually find their rightful place in the personal computing ecosystem. The road ahead might be challenging, but the potential benefits of NPUs cannot be overlooked.

Other tech highlights from CES 2024 include a shift in Lenovo’s gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 9i, to Intel’s new Core i9 14900HX processor, and Nvidia’s surprising price drop for the new RTX 4080 Super graphics card, released at $1,000, $200 less than its predecessor, despite having a minor performance boost.

0
AI & ML
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
3 hours ago
Microsoft and Mangata Networks Collaborate to Elevate Cloud Technology
In a pioneering move, Microsoft has announced its partnership with Mangata Networks to develop an innovative AI-enabled edge cloud product, connected via satellite. This collaboration seeks to propel the Azure cloud’s outreach and functionality by employing Mangata’s satellite connectivity and advanced edge computing solutions. Revolutionizing Cloud Technology The partnership is set to revolutionize cloud technology
Microsoft and Mangata Networks Collaborate to Elevate Cloud Technology
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
6 hours ago
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
6 hours ago
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
4 hours ago
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
4 hours ago
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
4 hours ago
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
13 seconds
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
50 seconds
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
1 min
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
3 mins
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
3 mins
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
3 mins
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict in Supreme Court
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
3 mins
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
4 mins
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
4 mins
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
50 seconds
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app