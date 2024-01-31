Neobanks and the AI Revolution: Transforming Jobs, Not Replacing Them

The age of neobanks, celebrated for their nimbleness and cost-effectiveness, is witnessing an intensifying integration of artificial intelligence (AI). This integration, rather than initiating a workforce wipeout, is aimed at streamlining operations and diminishing task redundancy. Terence Roche of Cornerstone Advisors asserts that the roadblocks and prospects of AI adoption for neobanks mirror those for traditional banks.

The AI Effect on Job Landscape

A survey conducted by Arizent reveals an industry-wide belief that AI will transform jobs rather than rendering them obsolete. However, a noteworthy 20% anticipate a significant job replacement. AI is anticipated to abolish jobs centered around redundant tasks, yet it is also expected to make the surviving roles more engrossing.

Talent Shortage & Outsourcing

A pronounced talent gap, especially in the realm of data science, poses a formidable challenge to AI adoption. Neobanks like Dave, however, enjoy the luxury of easier access to tech talent and outsourcing solutions. With the unveiling of DaveGPT, an AI chatbot, and its use of AI for underwriting and achieving operational efficiency, Dave is redefining the game. CEO Jason Wilk underlines that AI will enable the company to evade unnecessary hiring while chasing profitability.

Workforce Reduction & Efficiency

Neobanks like Oportun, Upstart, and LendingClub have succumbed to economic pressures and downsized their workforce to enhance efficiency. Dave, which employs around 300 workers and a considerable number of outsourced personnel, plans to address 75% of customer inquiries with its AI chatbot by year-end. AI is being viewed as a strategy to scale operations without a corresponding amplification in human resources.

Roche cautions that it is premature to forecast the precise impact of AI on jobs. However, sectors like customer service, marketing, and cybersecurity are predicted to witness a significant role-play by AI. As the lines between technology and humanity blur, an intricate dance of evolution unfolds, with AI at its heart.