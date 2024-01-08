en English
AI & ML

Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Nebraska Lawmakers Grapple with AI Voice Cloning: A Call for Legislation

In Nebraska, a pioneering project involving legislators and a university has raised eyebrows and sparked debate about the potentialities and pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) class project, seven lawmakers lent their voices to an experiment aiming to clone their sonic identities using AI. The results, while fascinating, have heightened concerns about the potential misuse of AI technologies, particularly in political spheres.

The Uncanny Echo of AI Voice Cloning

State Sen. Jana Hughes, one of the participating legislators, expressed disquiet over the lifelike quality of the AI-generated voice clones. The technology’s ability to mimic their authentic voices with such fidelity has fueled anxieties about the spread of misinformation among voters who may find it hard to distinguish the AI-generated clones from the real thing.

The Dual-Edged Sword of AI

Sen. Beau Ballard, while acknowledging the undeniable potential of AI to revolutionize workforce and job development, cautioned that it could also morph into one of the most detrimental technologies in existence if misused. This sentiment was echoed by other lawmakers, highlighting the complex conundrum posed by rapidly evolving technologies.

Legislating the AI Landscape

The Nebraska legislative session recently kicked off with an eye on AI. State Sen. John Cavanaugh announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at regulating the use of AI, particularly in political advertisements. His proposed law, inspired by a similar statute in Michigan, mandates the disclosure of AI usage in political ads, with civil penalties to be enforced under the auspices of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

This move by Sen. Cavanaugh mirrors a broader trend across the United States. In recent years, states like California, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington have enacted regulations on ‘deepfakes’, AI-generated realistic manipulations of images or audio. As AI technologies continue to advance at breakneck speed, the question of how to legislate and regulate them is becoming increasingly pertinent, with other states likely considering similar measures in the near future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

