Navix and Echo Global Logistics Revolutionize Auditing and Invoicing with AI Technology

Navix, a pioneer in AI-powered solutions, has forged a strategic partnership with Echo Global Logistics to redefine the auditing and invoicing landscape. The collaboration, designed to harness the power of Navix’s software-as-a-service platform, is set to automate the invoice exception process, bolstering Echo’s service to carriers and clients and bolstering operational efficiency without necessitating additional manpower.

Seamless Automation, Enhanced Efficiency

Before the induction of Navix’s cutting-edge solution, Echo was reliant on a labor-intensive, manual process via their TMS system to tackle exceptions. The new platform, however, promises enhanced visibility into invoicing exceptions and discrepancies. It equips Echo with the ability to tap into real-time data, empowering them to make more informed business decisions.

Navix’s Technology: A Game-Changer

Navix’s technology has earned accolades from Echo’s CFO, Pete Rogers, who lauded its ability to address efficiency objectives and its customizable solutions that streamline the identification and resolution of exceptions. The freight industry, historically plagued with challenges surrounding the freight audit and invoicing process, often had to resort to staffing augmentation or outsourcing.

Navix’s solution, however, offers a scalable and profitable alternative. It not only enhances customer and carrier relationships but also ushers in a new era of operational efficiency. The AI-powered platform aims to trim days sales outstanding by over three days, eradicate invoicing errors, and boost profitability.

A New Chapter in Freight Industry

Navix’s partnership with Echo Global Logistics, a Chicago-based technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services provider, heralds a transformative phase in the freight industry. Recognized for its robust network and transportation management technology, Echo is poised to revolutionize the industry by leveraging Navix’s AI and machine learning capabilities to optimize the cash conversion cycle.