en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Navigating the Regulatory Rapids: The Urgent Need for AI Governance as 2024 Approaches

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST
Navigating the Regulatory Rapids: The Urgent Need for AI Governance as 2024 Approaches

As the hands of the clock inch towards the year 2024, an urgent issue looms on the horizon: the accelerating pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. This rapid evolution is leaving existing regulatory frameworks struggling to keep pace, underscoring the need for proactive governance that ensures these technologies develop in alignment with societal values and norms.

The Urgency of AI Regulation

Our fast-paced technological era is marked by the swift advancements in AI, raising concerns about potential catastrophic outcomes, and issues of racial and gender bias. The increasing utilization of AI in automated systems necessitates the elevation of human agency and ethical considerations in the development and regulation of these technologies. The Federal Trade Commission’s recent approval of a resolution to examine companies’ AI-based products and services is a testament to this urgency.

Adapting Legal Frameworks for Emerging Technologies

As AI systems are anticipated to surpass expert skill levels within the next decade, the issue of who will spearhead legislation becomes a crucial challenge. Key regulators, including the US Congress, the European Commission, China’s government, and individual US states or courts, are grappling with this responsibility. As testified by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman before Congress, effective government oversight is essential to mitigate the risks associated with AI.

Striking a Balance

Finding the right equilibrium between safeguarding public interest and fostering innovation is imperative in regulating AI algorithms, data privacy, cybersecurity, and safety standards. Policies should also address the societal impact of AI, including job displacement and economic inequality. However, the question remains whether government intervention can effectively strike this balance, maximizing the benefits of AI while minimizing its potential negative impact on the economy and society at large.

Proactive Measures by Governments

Notably, the release of generative AI models in late 2022 spurred urgent discussions on AI regulation. The UK Parliament launched inquiries into autonomous weapon systems, large language models, and general AI governance. In a similar vein, President Biden issued an executive order promoting the ‘safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence,’ echoing rules released by the European Parliament. The overarching aim is to ensure that AI systems are safe, transparent, traceable, non-discriminatory, and environmentally friendly.

As we stand on the brink of 2024, the need for a robust and flexible regulatory environment that can adapt to the rapid evolution of AI is clear. The challenge lies in the hands of policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to ensure that as AI continues to permeate everyday life, the technology is governed in a manner that protects public interests and aligns with societal norms.

0
AI & ML
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Regulatory Challenge: Adapting to the Rapid Evolution of AI and Emerging Technologies

By Nimrah Khatoon

2023: The Year AI Went Mainstream and Changed the World

By Nimrah Khatoon

Microsoft's AI Assistant: A Glimpse into the Future of User Experience

By Safak Costu

Microsoft's AI-Powered Copilot App Now Available for iOS

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Corporate Leadership in 2023: Navigating Challenges and Delivering Ret ...
@AI & ML · 41 mins
Corporate Leadership in 2023: Navigating Challenges and Delivering Ret ...
heart comment 0
All-India Police Conference to Address Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

All-India Police Conference to Address Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges
AI and Regulation in 2024: A Balancing Act Between Progress and Safety

By Waqas Arain

AI and Regulation in 2024: A Balancing Act Between Progress and Safety
Microsoft’s Copilot App, Powered by OpenAI GPT-4, Now Available on iOS

By Saboor Bayat

Microsoft's Copilot App, Powered by OpenAI GPT-4, Now Available on iOS
Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By Bijay Laxmi

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
7 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
13 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
13 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
16 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
20 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
21 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
21 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
21 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
23 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
21 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app