AI & ML

Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from Career Planning Expert Jessica Wentzel

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Jessica Wentzel, a career planning expert from Rollins College, has a message for those venturing into the job market: Don’t be afraid to explore new career opportunities. Despite a dip in job postings in late 2023, she encourages job seekers to remain optimistic, highlighting the potential for an upturn in 2024.

Embrace the Tools and Networks

Wentzel emphasizes the wealth of resources available for job preparation and search. She points out that individuals should leverage their networks, including alumni associations and career centers. Digital tools like LinkedIn also play a crucial role in job search strategies. Updating resumes and LinkedIn profiles, researching target companies, refreshing interviewing skills, and seeking mentorship are some of the steps she recommends.

Prepare for the Interview

Going beyond the ordinary, Wentzel advises job seekers to demonstrate strategic, critical thinking abilities during interviews. One effective way to do this is by creating a 30-60-90 day plan. This not only helps answer interview questions but also fosters a more engaging dialogue with the interviewer. For veterans transitioning to civilian careers, she suggests using the STAR interview method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure responses to behavioral questions.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping the job search process. Though it should be used cautiously, AI can expedite the search and gather information. However, Wentzel is quick to underline that AI doesn’t supplant human effort, but rather complements it.

In conclusion, Wentzel’s advice to job seekers is clear: Be prepared, highlight your transferable skills, and stay optimistic. The job market may have its ups and downs, but with the right approach and tools, opportunities are always within reach.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

