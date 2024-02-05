Natural Harmony Foods Inc. to Become SYNBIO INTERNATIONAL INC., Embracing AI and Nutraceuticals

In a significant strategic shift, Natural Harmony Foods Inc. (NHYF), a publicly traded company, has announced its plans to rebrand itself as SYNBIO INTERNATIONAL INC. The proposed change, which awaits approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), is emblematic of the company's renewed focus on the convergence of synergy ('Syn') and biology ('Bio').

A New Era of AI and Nutraceuticals

The rechristening of NHYF to SYNBIO signifies an ambitious dual strategy: integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare and pioneering the development of innovative nutraceutical solutions. The company has showcased its commitment to natural health remedies through a fresh brand mark inspired by the rod of Asclepius, substituting the traditional serpent with a vine.

Transforming Healthcare with AI

In its quest to revolutionize healthcare, SYNBIO aims to leverage AI to enhance healthcare efficiency and effectiveness. The company envisions harnessing AI's power to improve patient outcomes and drive down healthcare costs through advanced diagnosis tools.

Entering the Nutraceutical Market

Simultaneously, SYNBIO plans to tap into the thriving nutraceutical market, capitalizing on the growing consumer preference for natural health products. By developing scientifically formulated nutraceuticals, the company aims to support the body's natural health responses, thereby meeting the increasing demand for natural remedies and dietary supplements.

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements concerning SYNBIO's future plans and performance. However, these projections are subject to various uncertainties and risks and should be considered in that light.