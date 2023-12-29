en English
Agriculture

Mukesh Ambani Calls for Accelerated AI Integration Across Reliance Industries

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:03 am EST
Mukesh Ambani Calls for Accelerated AI Integration Across Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, has urged his employees to expedite the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across every business sector within the conglomerate in 2024. This directive aligns with Reliance’s ambition to leverage cutting-edge technologies and maintain a competitive edge within the global market.

Ambani’s Vision for AI Integration

In his speech at an event commemorating the 91st birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the late founder of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani emphasized the critical role of data and AI in achieving a quantum leap in productivity and efficiency. Ambani envisions Reliance Industries at the forefront of addressing India’s urgent national priorities such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation through the power of AI.

(Read Also: Mukesh Ambani’s Vision: Making Reliance Industries a Leader in AI Development)

Reliance’s AI Ambitions

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., a part of the Reliance conglomerate, is working on the launch of ‘BharatGPT,’ a large language model tailored for Indian users. The company is also looking towards digital commerce and has plans to integrate AI across all business sectors. In support of these AI ambitions, Reliance entered into a partnership with the U.S. chip firm Nvidia to develop cloud infrastructure and language models. Ambani’s faith in the younger generation’s capacity to drive Reliance’s future growth was evident in his speech. He stressed the importance of maintaining a youthful and innovative work culture within the company.

(Read Also: Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries)

Reliance’s Transformation Into a Digital Conglomerate

Reliance Industries is undergoing a transformation into a digital conglomerate, expanding into telecoms, digital services, retail, oil and gas, and new energy. With a market value of over $200 billion, Reliance is making strides towards becoming a global leader in digital platforms, data, and AI adoption. Ambani urged his employees to drive an AI-led transformation across all the company’s key growth engines by 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s journey towards becoming a new age technology company.

Agriculture AI & ML Asia
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

