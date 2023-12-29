Mukesh Ambani Calls for Accelerated AI Integration Across Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, has urged his employees to expedite the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across every business sector within the conglomerate in 2024. This directive aligns with Reliance’s ambition to leverage cutting-edge technologies and maintain a competitive edge within the global market.

Ambani’s Vision for AI Integration

In his speech at an event commemorating the 91st birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the late founder of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani emphasized the critical role of data and AI in achieving a quantum leap in productivity and efficiency. Ambani envisions Reliance Industries at the forefront of addressing India’s urgent national priorities such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and job creation through the power of AI.

(Read Also: Mukesh Ambani’s Vision: Making Reliance Industries a Leader in AI Development)

Reliance’s AI Ambitions

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., a part of the Reliance conglomerate, is working on the launch of ‘BharatGPT,’ a large language model tailored for Indian users. The company is also looking towards digital commerce and has plans to integrate AI across all business sectors. In support of these AI ambitions, Reliance entered into a partnership with the U.S. chip firm Nvidia to develop cloud infrastructure and language models. Ambani’s faith in the younger generation’s capacity to drive Reliance’s future growth was evident in his speech. He stressed the importance of maintaining a youthful and innovative work culture within the company.

(Read Also: Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries)

Reliance’s Transformation Into a Digital Conglomerate

Reliance Industries is undergoing a transformation into a digital conglomerate, expanding into telecoms, digital services, retail, oil and gas, and new energy. With a market value of over $200 billion, Reliance is making strides towards becoming a global leader in digital platforms, data, and AI adoption. Ambani urged his employees to drive an AI-led transformation across all the company’s key growth engines by 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s journey towards becoming a new age technology company.

Read More