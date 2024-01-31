Muangthai Capital Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024: Aims for 20% Portfolio Expansion

In an ambitious move, Muangthai Capital Plc (MTC), a key player in Thailand's financial sector, has announced plans to expand its lending portfolio by 20% in this year. The move is expected to take the outstanding loan portfolio from 140 billion baht to a whopping 170 billion baht.

Reducing NPLs and Enhancing Service Quality

Simultaneously, MTC is strategizing to decrease its non-performing loans (NPLs) from the previous year's 3.5% to 3.2%. To improve customer access to financial resources, the company plans to exploit its extensive branch network, which spans over 7,600 locations. Furthermore, MTC is also investing in generative artificial intelligence (AI), a strategic step to upgrade service quality.

Stable Interest Rates and Debt Restructuring

Parithad Petampai, the deputy managing director of MTC, attributed the firm's steady net interest margin (NIM) to the stable interest rates maintained by the Bank of Thailand and the company's own debt restructuring initiatives. An anticipated downtrend in interest rates is expected to further boost the NIM.

Plans for Upcoming Bond Maturity

MTC is set to deal with an upcoming bond maturity totalling 25 billion baht. To ensure smooth repayment, it plans to issue new bonds and take advantage of existing credit lines from both domestic and international financial institutions.

Commitment to International Microfinance Standards

Underpinning all these strategies is MTC's commitment to elevate its credit services to match international microfinance standards. The company is also focused on mobilizing financial resources responsibly. This commitment is further bolstered by its international partnerships with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft.