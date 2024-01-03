Mphasis Revamps Leadership to Amplify Focus on AI

The esteemed IT solutions provider, Mphasis, has recently announced a strategic overhaul of its leadership team, intending to invigorate growth and heighten its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Leadership Reallocation

Anurag Bhatia, who formerly held the position of Head of Europe in the company, has been appointed the new Head of Global Business Process Services (BPS). His primary focus in this role will be to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities that are being ushered in with the widespread adoption of AI solutions.

Ashish Devalekar Steps Up

Taking over Bhatia’s previous role as Head of Europe is Ashish Devalekar. He brings to the table a wealth of experience in securing large deals, building effective teams, and executing impactful Go-to-market strategies.

AI at the Forefront

These leadership adjustments are in alignment with Mphasis’s recent initiatives, such as the inauguration of a dedicated AI Business Unit and the introduction of Gen AI. Both these efforts are aimed at harnessing AI for achieving operational efficiency and enhancing the impact of AI on client services.

The company’s CEO, Nitin Rakesh, expressed his confidence in the leadership realignment and its potential to deliver exceptional value to clients. Both Devalekar and Bhatia also conveyed their enthusiasm about their new roles and the potential they hold.

This strategic shift in leadership bodes well for the future of Mphasis, as it underscores the company’s commitment to integrating AI into its business model and operations. The move demonstrates a clear vision for the future – a future where AI is a key driver of growth.