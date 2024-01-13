en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays

The latest episode of the Motley Fool podcast, featuring analyst Jason Moser and host Deidre Woollard, plucked some of the ripest fruits from the tech tree at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Their conversation ranged from the resurgence of CES in the tech spotlight to Apple’s leap into spatial computing with the Vision Pro.

Relevance of CES in Today’s Tech Landscape

With the rise of AI technology, CES has managed to regain its lost significance. This year’s event saw a particular emphasis on AI integration in vehicles. A case in point was Volkswagen’s announcement of integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into their cars. This integration is expected to revolutionize in-car navigation, entertainment, and even facilitate ongoing conversations, again spotlighting the potential of AI.

Apple’s Foray into Spatial Computing

Apple’s entry into the realm of spatial computing with the Vision Pro was another hot topic. Touted as a high-end device aimed at professionals and developers, this move could potentially open the floodgates to new applications and ‘killer apps’ that may push the technology into the mainstream. The podcast painted a vivid picture of the Vision Pro’s capabilities, discussing its features, specifications, and the technology that powers it. Of note was its spatial computing prowess, underpinned by robust hardware components, a bespoke operating system, and an intuitive user interface.

The Metaverse and the Future of Display Technology

The conversation veered towards the metaverse, as companies like Apple and Meta continue to shape its development. The hosts pondered its gradual evolution and the exciting possibilities it holds. Rounding off the discussion was a look at the transparent screens showcased by LG and Samsung at CES. The question on everyone’s lips: are these displays a gimmick or a glimpse into the future of display technology? Only time will tell.

0
AI & ML Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
3 mins ago
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
In a significant move for the fashion and workout industry, two distinguished fashion experts have unveiled a revolutionary line of workout underwear and bras. Designed with the active woman in mind, this innovative workout apparel ensures comfort, stability, and moisture-wicking during physical activities while retaining an appealing visual aesthetic. These undergarments, which boast the ability
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
1 hour ago
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
Revolutionizing Face Memorability Prediction with New Machine Learning Models
4 hours ago
Revolutionizing Face Memorability Prediction with New Machine Learning Models
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
19 mins ago
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
32 mins ago
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
60 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
7 seconds
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
21 seconds
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
21 seconds
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
37 seconds
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
44 seconds
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
45 seconds
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
54 seconds
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
54 seconds
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
54 seconds
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
32 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
52 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app