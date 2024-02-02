Microsoft's New AI Products Aim to Revolutionize Sales and Customer Service

In a significant move propelling the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in a business environment, Microsoft expands its AI product lineup with the introduction of Copilot for Sales and Copilot for Service, targeting enterprise customers. These new offerings are designed to enhance and, in some cases, replace human functions in customer interactions and sales tasks.

Responding to the Demand for AI in Sales

The launch of these innovative AI products is in response to findings from a Gartner study, which revealed a staggering 79% of sellers manage more customers and accounts than before. Emily He, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Business Applications Marketing, referenced this study to emphasize the increasing demand for AI in sales operations.

Delegating Routine Selling Activities to AI

The Copilot products aim to delegate routine selling activities to AI technologies, including generative AI, emotion AI, and digital humans. The tools offer sales-driven features, real-time sales insights, and AI assistance for customer relationship management. This strategic shift intends to enable employees to focus on more human-centric aspects of sales, such as understanding buyers' needs, motivations, and objections, and providing validation for their decisions.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for Microsoft Copilot for Sales is set at $50 per user per month. Existing Copilot for Microsoft 365 customers can avail it for an additional $20 per user per month. The Copilot for Service accelerates onboarding and case resolution, improves efficiency, and automates tasks for agents, while also enabling generative AI-driven conversations across various data sources. Both products are available for a monthly subscription fee and are designed to complement or replace human workers in core selling activities and customer service tasks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed the company's commitment to AI domination and expanding the reach of Copilot's capabilities across businesses. The announcement also includes the release of a newly published book, 'Microsoft Copilot for Newbies: A Comprehensive Beginners Guide', aimed at helping users navigate the new AI capabilities.