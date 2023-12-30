en English
AI & ML

Microsoft’s Copilot App, Powered by OpenAI GPT-4, Now Available on iOS

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 am EST
Microsoft’s Copilot App, Powered by OpenAI GPT-4, Now Available on iOS

Microsoft has broadened its AI horizon by launching the official Copilot app, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, for iOS users. This sophisticated AI companion is now available to download for free from the Apple App Store, following its recent release on Android.

Unleashing the Power of AI

Unveiled as an ‘everyday AI companion’, the Copilot app facilitates a myriad of tasks. Users can ask questions, draft emails, compose stories or scripts, summarize texts, and much more. Besides these, the app’s standout feature is its provision of free access to GPT-4. While GPT-4 is typically accessible only behind the paywall of ChatGPT, Microsoft has broken this barrier, offering unprecedented AI access to the masses.

DALL-E 3: Generating Art on the Go

The Copilot iOS app goes beyond conventional AI capabilities. It incorporates an image generator feature that employs DALL-E 3, enabling users to create AI artworks on their mobile devices. This stunning feature opens up a new realm of possibilities for AI-assisted creativity.

Microsoft’s AI Integration: A Game Changer

Microsoft is aggressively integrating Copilot across its product range, marking a significant shift in its AI strategy. The tech giant has added Copilot to Dev Tools in Edge and the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. It has also launched standalone apps and made Copilot Chat available on GitHub. Microsoft has thus not only embraced AI but is leading the way in its application, assuring its users of an AI-driven future.

Microsoft’s emphasis on Copilot is evident. The company equates its importance to the Windows Start button and envisions it as the entry point to AI on PCs. This bold move is set to revolutionize the way we use technology, making AI a staple in everyday life.

AI & ML United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

