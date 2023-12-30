en English
en English
AI & ML

Microsoft’s AI-Powered Copilot App Now Available for iOS

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
In a move to further expand its AI capabilities, Microsoft has introduced its official Copilot app for iOS, marking a significant milestone in the tech giant’s AI journey. The app, which leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 models, is now available for free in the App Store, following its previous release for Android users. With Copilot, users can perform a wide array of tasks, from drafting emails and composing stories to generating AI artworks, without the necessity of traversing the ChatGPT paywall.

Revolutionizing Creativity and Design Workflows

Microsoft’s Copilot isn’t just a tool; it’s a catalyst designed to inspire new levels of creativity and enhance design workflows. Built on the power of OpenAI’s GPT-4, the app empowers users to draft emails, compose stories, and even summarize texts with precision and ease. Alongside, its integration with DALL-E 3 allows for the generation of AI artworks directly on mobile devices, opening up a world of creative possibilities.

Copilot’s Accessibility and Integration

Microsoft’s strategy with Copilot revolves around making the AI-powered assistant more accessible and integrating it into a greater number of products. This commitment is evident in the recent additions to Dev Tools in Edge, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, and the launch of an Android app. Furthermore, Copilot Chat is now generally available on GitHub, expanding its reach to more users.

Setting a New Standard in AI

Microsoft representatives have underscored Copilot’s importance in the AI landscape, comparing its impact to that of the Start button in Windows. They tout it as a crucial entry point to AI on PCs and a tool that can run independently on desktops or laptops as a standalone web service, beyond the confines of the Edge browser. The tech giant’s release of Copilot for iOS is a testament to its dedication to fostering AI accessibility and innovation.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

