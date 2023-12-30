en English
AI & ML

Microsoft’s AI Assistant: A Glimpse into the Future of User Experience

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
Microsoft’s AI Assistant: A Glimpse into the Future of User Experience

In 2023, the tech giant Microsoft has been dropping hints about the capabilities of its impending AI assistant, yet a full understanding of its utility remains veiled in anticipation. Dell, in a move of its own, recently demonstrated a promising perspective of how such an AI, when melded with Neural Processing Units (NPUs), could revolutionize user experiences. The spotlight was on the Windows 11 Copilot feature performing tasks such as adjusting trackpad brightness and tweaking power settings in a user-friendly manner.

The Vision of Dell

The demonstrations, however, are not official depictions from Microsoft but are Dell’s envisioning of potential applications. The integration of AI in Windows 11 is expected to simplify tasks like retrieving files from specific contacts in messaging apps or obtaining system information sans complex navigation. The Copilot is also designed to automate and adjust settings based on context, such as modifying network security when connected to public WiFi or managing battery usage proactively.

Unveiling Hidden Features

The AI is also anticipated to unveil hidden features of the operating system, thus enhancing user interaction. Microsoft has suggested that NPUs would reduce the dependence on cloud servers by running generative AI models locally. This feature is also expected to bolster AI application development. An early version of Copilot is currently available, and future revisions might be included in an updated Windows version, potentially labeled Windows 12.

Migrating Towards New Processors

Microsoft’s new version is likely to leverage AI chips in new processors such as the Meteor Lake series or the Qualcomm Snapdragon X. This technology is predicted to be a highlight in the next-generation Surface laptops, projected for a 2024 debut. As we await the unfolding of Microsoft’s AI integration, it’s clear that the tech landscape is on the brink of a transformative leap.

AI & ML United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

