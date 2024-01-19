Microsoft Updates Anti-Cheat Technology and Launches AI Service

Microsoft's anti-cheat technology for Call of Duty, Ricochet, has undergone a significant upgrade designed to automatically terminate the game if it identifies the use of aim assist with a mouse and keyboard. The advanced anti-cheat system has been fine-tuned to identify and counteract third-party controller emulators and has even incorporated innovative features such as 'hallucinations' to ensnare cheaters. This update applies to PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone, with built-in aim assist already present in the console variations.
Microsoft's New AI Subscription Service
Simultaneously, Microsoft is expanding its consumer base with the launch of a new AI subscription service priced at $20 per month. This service, specifically designed for individual consumers and small businesses, exhibits Microsoft's determination to democratize AI technology. The timing of this launch is significant as Microsoft braces itself to announce its second-quarter earnings on January 30, 2024.
Dividend Yield and Stock Prices
On the financial front, Microsoft's dividend yield has caught the attention of investors. Currently standing at 0.77%, this translates to a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, or $3.00 annually. For investors seeking a monthly income of $500 from Microsoft dividends, an investment of approximately $778,940 or ownership of nearly 2,000 shares is necessitated. If the aim is a monthly income of $100, the investment requirement drops down to about $155,788 or 400 shares. However, it's important to acknowledge that dividend yield fluctuates with changes in dividend payments and stock prices. For instance, a stock priced at $50 paying an annual dividend of $2 results in a dividend yield of 4%. If the stock price escalates to $60, the yield decreases to 3.33%, and if it plunges to $40, the yield climbs to 5%. Changes in dividend payments similarly impact the yield.
In recent stock market action, Microsoft's stock price exhibited a slight decline, with shares dropping 0.2% to close at $389.47. This minor downturn, however, does not necessarily reflect the company's overall performance or future prospects. With the upcoming release of its second-quarter earnings and the launch of its new AI subscription service, Microsoft continues to be a key player in the tech industry.