Microsoft Unveils Copilot Pro: An AI Revolution in Microsoft 365 Productivity

Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Pro, an innovative AI tool geared towards boosting productivity within Microsoft 365 applications, notably Word. Copilot Pro is a subscription-based service that requires an active subscription in addition to the Microsoft 365 subscription. The AI assistant presents itself as a 'Draft with Copilot' overlay while opening a new Word document, offering a plethora of functionalities, from drafting first drafts to rewriting sections, summarizing content, and formatting data in tables.

A New Era in AI-Assisted Productivity

Users can activate the Copilot side panel by clicking on its icon in the main toolbar, thereby enabling additional tasks like writing new material, making modifications, summarizing, or asking questions about the document. Despite its wide-ranging benefits, Copilot Pro does have certain limitations. Notably, it lacks an interaction history, which means it does not retain any information after the app is closed. However, Microsoft ensures that Copilot Pro's security is on par with the rest of Microsoft 365, accessing documents only when prompted by the user.

Functionality Across Platforms

Copilot Pro is equally operational on both desktop and web versions of Word, its setup necessitating a guide that is provided upon purchase and activation of the service. The AI tool is a harbinger of Microsoft's plans to make Copilot a vital part of its future revenue, with other AI-powered solutions expected to follow suit.

AI Power for All

Microsoft's Copilot Pro signals the tech giant's intent to democratize AI-powered productivity tools. The company's announcement of a new deal for small businesses, allowing them to purchase up to 299 licenses for $30 per person per month, reiterates this commitment. This move not only makes the service more accessible for smaller enterprises but also allows Microsoft to further embed tools based on large language models (LLMs) into its productivity suite, including Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft's introduction of Copilot Pro is an important step towards familiarizing more people with Microsoft’s generative AI tech as a work tool. With AI-powered support revolutionizing work, promoting collaboration, and enhancing productivity and creativity, the era of AI-assisted productivity is upon us.