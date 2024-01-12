Microsoft Tests New Feature: Auto-Launching AI Copilot on Widescreen Devices

As part of its ongoing efforts to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) more deeply into the user experience, Microsoft is currently testing a new feature in Windows 11 that will automatically launch its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, on widescreen devices. The term ‘widescreen devices’ is believed to refer to ultrawide monitors or non-traditional desktop resolutions, although an official definition from Microsoft is yet to be provided.

Revolutionizing the Windows Experience

This latest move by Microsoft is seen as an attempt to bring its AI tool into the limelight, similar to the way Microsoft Edge has been automatically launched in certain scenarios. The testing phase is being conducted through the latest Dev Channel preview of Windows 11. This feature, however, has already sparked controversy, with some users expressing concerns about the potential for it to slow down their PCs’ load times.

Copilot Key on New Windows PCs

Microsoft is not stopping at just program integration. The company recently revealed a dedicated Copilot key to be included on new Windows PCs and laptops. Major brands like Dell and Lenovo have already started incorporating this Copilot key into their devices, marking a significant step in Microsoft’s AI endeavors.

Future Customization Options

Further down the line, Microsoft is expected to introduce more customization options for Copilot. This includes the possibility of third-party plugins or chatbots, a direction hinted at by an unannounced chat providers option discovered by a user. These moves, while exciting for some, are likely to provoke mixed reactions among Windows users.

While the auto-launch feature and other potential updates are still in the testing stage, they could signify a more substantial Copilot update in the next iteration of Windows. However, the current limited capabilities of Copilot may lead to user frustration if it ends up slowing down the load times of Windows 11.

As these developments unfold, users are reminded that they have the option to disable any automatic features that they deem intrusive or unhelpful in their Windows experience.