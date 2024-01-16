Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro: A New Chapter in AI Productivity Tools

Microsoft has raised the game in the AI productivity tools market with the introduction of Copilot Pro, a new subscription-based artificial intelligence service. Priced at $20 per month, Copilot Pro is designed to augment Microsoft's existing applications like Word and Excel with advanced AI capabilities. The package includes a text-drafting assistant, a number-crunching assistant, and access to new tools and AI models such as GPT-4 Turbo.
Bringing AI to Small Businesses
Microsoft has also made a significant move to accommodate smaller businesses by removing the 300-person minimum requirement for the enterprise version of Copilot. Now available at $30 per user per month, this service comes with enhanced security controls and a Microsoft Teams upgrade. According to Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro, Microsoft anticipates that all business customers will eventually subscribe to Copilot.
The Battle for AI Productivity Tools Supremacy
This strategic move by Microsoft comes amidst intensifying competition in the market for AI productivity tools. Tech giants like Google and OpenAI are vying for a substantial share of this market, with OpenAI already providing a subscription service called ChatGPT Plus. Microsoft's edge in this race may lie in the integration of Copilot into its widely used applications, offering users a more seamless workflow.
Microsoft's Vision for the Future
Copilot Pro and the broader availability of the enterprise version of Copilot signal Microsoft's commitment to making AI an integral part of productivity tools. The company's aim is to transform how users interact with technology, and it is expected to become a major revenue driver for the company, potentially generating more than $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026.